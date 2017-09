By Caitlin Tremblay

Sidley Austin has added three intellectual property partners to its New York office. Bradford Badke, Sona De and Ching-Lee Fukuda join from Ropes & Gray.

Litigators Louis Solomon, Hal Shaftel, Colin Underwood and Michael Lazaroff have joined Greenberg Traurig as shareholders in New York. They join from Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft.

