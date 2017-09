By Caitlin Tremblay

Sidley Austin has hired Heidi Levine as partner in the firm’s products liability practice. She joins the firm in New York from DLA Piper where she was co-managing partner of the New York office.

Russel Perkins has left Schulte Roth & Zabel to join Dechert as partner in the firm’s financial services group in New York.

