Lorenzo Borgogni and Jack Habert are now partners in Akerman’s corporate practice group. They join the firm in New York. Borgogni was previously with Proskauer Rose and Habert joins from Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Greg Hessinger is now partner in Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp’s New York office. He joins the labor and employment practice from Curley Hessinger & Johnsrud.

