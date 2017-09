David Concannon is now partner in Latham & Watkins’ corporate department in New York, moving over from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe.

Jill Frizzley has joined Weil, Gotshal & Manges as counsel in the business finance and restructuring department in New York, moving over from Shearman & Sterling.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/25WIgYb