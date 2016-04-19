FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 19, 2016
April 19, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 19, 2016

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Ethan Silver has joined Lowenstein Sandler as partner in the firm’s investment management practice. He joins the firm in New York from Carter Ledyard & Milburn. Lowenstein Sandler has also added Evan Bienstock as partner in the firm’s tech group in New York. He moves over from Mintz Levin.

An eight-partner government contracts litigation group has joined Morrison & Foerster in Washington and Northern Virginia from Jenner & Block: David Churchill, W. Jay DeVecchio, J. Alex Ward, Kevin Mullen, Kevin Dwyer, Jessie Liu, Daniel Chudd and Damien Specht.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qVUbFG

