Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 19, 2016

Ethan Silver has joined Lowenstein Sandler as partner in the firm’s investment management practice. He joins the firm in New York from Carter Ledyard & Milburn. Lowenstein Sandler has also added Evan Bienstock as partner in the firm’s tech group in New York. He moves over from Mintz Levin.

An eight-partner government contracts litigation group has joined Morrison & Foerster in Washington and Northern Virginia from Jenner & Block: David Churchill, W. Jay DeVecchio, J. Alex Ward, Kevin Mullen, Kevin Dwyer, Jessie Liu, Daniel Chudd and Damien Specht.

