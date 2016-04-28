FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 27, 2016
April 27, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 27, 2016

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Richard Lawson has left his post as director of the consumer protection division in the Florida Office of the Attorney General to join Manatt, Phelps & Phillips as partner in New York. He joins the consumer protection practice. Manatt has also added Richard Gottlieb as partner in its financial services practice. He joins the firm in Los Angeles from BuckleySandler.

Former federal prosecutors Patrick Smith and Rodney Villazor have left DLA Piper to launch litigation firm Smith Villazor in New York.

