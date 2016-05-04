FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 4, 2016
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 4, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 4, 2016

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Eugene Pinover has joined DLA Piper as partner and chair of the New York real estate practice. He joins from Willkie Farr & Gallagher. DLA Piper has also added John Lyons as partner in Chicago. He joins the restructuring practice from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.

David Burton has left Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld to join Mayer Brown as partner in its tax transactions and consulting practice and renewable energy group in New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/26SHewW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.