Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 4, 2016

Eugene Pinover has joined DLA Piper as partner and chair of the New York real estate practice. He joins from Willkie Farr & Gallagher. DLA Piper has also added John Lyons as partner in Chicago. He joins the restructuring practice from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.

David Burton has left Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld to join Mayer Brown as partner in its tax transactions and consulting practice and renewable energy group in New York.

