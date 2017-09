Michael Levy, former chief of appeals in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, has rejoined Sidley Austin as partner and a member of the firm’s white collar government litigation and investigations practice in New York.

Tina Albright has left Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle to join Day Pitney as partner in the firm’s trusts and estates practice in New York.

