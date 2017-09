Latham & Watkins has hired Michael Benjamin as partner in its corporate department. He joins the firm in New York from Shearman & Sterling. Latham & Watkins has appointed partner Jiyeon Lee-Lim as global chair of its tax department.

Vadim Avdeychik has joined Paul Hastings as of counsel in the investment management group in New York. He was recently counsel at PIMCO.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WBdSQM