Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 25, 2016

Boies Schiller & Flexner has hired litigator Sean O‘Shea as partner in New York. O‘Shea, the former chief of the Business Securities Fraud Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, joins the firm’s white collar defense and complex business litigation practices from his own litigation boutique, O‘Shea Partners.

Corporate and securities lawyer Walter Van Dorn is now partner in BakerHostetler’s New York office. He joins the firm from Dentons.

