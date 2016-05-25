FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 25, 2016
May 25, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 25, 2016

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Boies Schiller & Flexner has hired litigator Sean O‘Shea as partner in New York. O‘Shea, the former chief of the Business Securities Fraud Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, joins the firm’s white collar defense and complex business litigation practices from his own litigation boutique, O‘Shea Partners.

Corporate and securities lawyer Walter Van Dorn is now partner in BakerHostetler’s New York office. He joins the firm from Dentons.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XwdGkk

