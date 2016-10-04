Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Oct. 4, 2016

Former Solicitor General Donald Verrilli has joined Munger Tolles & Olson to open its new Washington office. The firm's first new office in 25 years and first location outside of California. He is joined by litigator Michael DeSanctis and former deputy associate attorney general Chad Golder.

Sidley Austin has added three real estate partners from Jones Day to its New York office: Steven Koppel, Aviva Yakren and Adam Verstandig.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cZQ3QL