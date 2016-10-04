FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Oct. 4, 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 4, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Oct. 4, 2016

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Former Solicitor General Donald Verrilli has joined Munger Tolles & Olson to open its new Washington office. The firm's first new office in 25 years and first location outside of California. He is joined by litigator Michael DeSanctis and former deputy associate attorney general Chad Golder.

Sidley Austin has added three real estate partners from Jones Day to its New York office: Steven Koppel, Aviva Yakren and Adam Verstandig.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cZQ3QL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.