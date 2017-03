Weil Gotshal & Manges has added Brian Gingold as partner in its global private equity practice in New York. He joins from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

Private equity attorney Jeff Legault has joined DLA Piper as partner in New York, moving over from Mayer Brown. DLA Piper has added David Sager as partner in its litigation practice in Short Hills, New Jersey.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lLXD6f