The general counsel of ammunition and chemical products manufacturer Olin Corp is joining the law firm Jenner & Block as a partner in its Chicago office.

George Pain will join Jenner & Block on March 1, 2017 and will advise on areas including corporate governance, litigation and board-level strategy, the law firm said on Monday.

