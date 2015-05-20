FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CareFirst says data of 1.1 mln users stolen in cyberattack
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 20, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

CareFirst says data of 1.1 mln users stolen in cyberattack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, a non-profit healthcare company, said on Wednesday it has been the target of a cyberattack, which has affected about 1.1 million current and former members.

Evidence suggests that attackers could have potentially acquired member user names created by individuals to use CareFirst’s website, names, birth dates, email addresses and subscriber identification numbers, the company said.

CareFirst has blocked member access to these accounts and has requested members to create new user names and passwords. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.