CareFirst says data of 1.1 mln users stolen in cyberattack

May 20 (Reuters) - CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, a non-profit healthcare company, said on Wednesday it has been the target of a cyberattack, which has affected about 1.1 million current and former members.

Evidence suggests that attackers could have potentially acquired member user names created by individuals to use CareFirst’s website, names, birth dates, email addresses and subscriber identification numbers, the company said.

CareFirst has blocked member access to these accounts and has requested members to create new user names and passwords. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)