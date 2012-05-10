New Carrefour boss targets non-food costs -union

* Plassat tells unions group must act on headquarters, non-food

* Plassat gives few clues on job cut plans - union

* Carrefour not immediately available for comment

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - Incoming Carrefour CEO Georges Plassat told unions on Thursday that the French retail giant should act to tackle problems in the non-food sector, where cash-strapped shoppers have cut spending, and strive to tame costs at its headquarters.

Plassat gave few clues on possible job cuts amid concern that Europe’s largest retailer may eliminate thousands of jobs in its home market, where it has been underperforming, a representative of Force Ouvriere, the main union at Carrefour, said.

“The talks were cordial. Georges Plasssat stressed the need to regain a retail flair and boost the teams’ morale,” said Dejan Terglav after meeting with Plassat.

Terglav told Reuters last month he would quiz Plassat about a possible plan to cut 3,000-5,000 jobs in France.

“He did not speak of job cuts directly, preferring to stay vague but there is no doubt that headquarters are a target and that downsizing the non-food area will result in job cuts,” he added.

The non-food sector entails items such as clothing and electronics. It has suffered as shoppers cut down on non-essentials and as Carrefour hypermarkets face competition from specialised retailers and e-commerce.

Plassat spoke of cutting on selling space and on some wares in that sector, Terglav said.

Commenting on the workforce situation, Plassat said there was a need “to do something” in headquarters where “things did not go far enough since the merger of Promodes and Carrefour”.

Carrefour merged with French rival Promodes in 1999.

Carrefour, one of the largest private sector employers in France with 112,000 people, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Retail veteran Plassat, who joined Carrefour on April 2 as chief operating officer and is due to take on the role of chief executive in June, has a reputation as a ruthless cost-cutter.

Plassat’s challenge is to reverse years of underperformance in Carrefour’s European markets, notably in France, at a time of government austerity measures and rising prices that are squeezing disposable incomes.

Analysts, however, expect Plassat to wait at least until June and more likely until Carrefour publishes first-half results in August before disclosing his strategy for the world’s largest retailer after Wal-Mart.