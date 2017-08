Robert Isackson has joined Venable as a partner in the firm's IP practice in New York. He moves over from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe.

Reed Smith has hired Jennifer Cheng as partner in the firm's corporate and transactional advisory group in New York. She moves over from Paul Hastings.

