Cargill to sell feed proteins for Alliance Grain

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc has agreed to sell animal feed proteins made from pulse crops by Canadian-based Alliance Grain Traders Inc, Alliance said on Wednesday.

The five-year deal makes Cargill, which is one of the world’s largest privately-held corporations, the exclusive seller in North America of proteins made by Alliance subsidiary United Pulse Trading Inc for the animal feed sector.

Alliance, based in Regina, Saskatchewan, plans to start processing pulse crops such as lentils and peas this year into human food ingredients and animal feed products at a new plant in Minot, North Dakota.