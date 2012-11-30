Cargill barge line curbs drafts due to low water on Miss. River

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc’s barge company Cargo Carriers said Friday that it was limiting drafts on northbound barges on the Mississippi River to 8 feet due to low water on the drought-sapped river and will soon impose similar curbs on southbound vessels, said President Richard Calhoun.

Further restrictions on drafts and barge tow sizes were likely as the river continues to recede along a busy stretch from St. Louis to Cairo, Illinois, limiting the volume of grain and other products that are shipped on the waterway, he said.

A total halt to navigation was also possible unless the region receives rain or more water is released from upriver dams on the tributary Missouri River, he said.