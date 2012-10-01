FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cargill ups Alberta beef output after XL Foods closure
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 7:46 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Cargill ups Alberta beef output after XL Foods closure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Wanted to ensure adequate Canadian beef supply

* XL plant closed due to E. coli

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Cargill Ltd has boosted beef production at its High River, Alberta, plant, after the temporary shutdown on Friday of rival XL Foods’ facility.

Cargill said it increased production to ensure an adequate supply of beef is available for Canadian consumers, spokesman Mike Martin told Reuters On Monday.

“We do not know for certain how long this will last, but expect it to be a short-term situation,” Martin said.

On Friday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) temporarily shut down privately held XL Foods’ beef-packing plant at Brooks, Alberta, where products became contaminated with E coli bacteria. Five days’ worth of production from the XL plant has been recalled, including ground beef and steaks.

Martin declined to say how much Cargill had boosted production, but said it was slaughtering 4,500 head of cattle daily before the recent changes.

Cargill and XL are the two biggest beef processors in Canada.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.