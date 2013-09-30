Cargill to distribute Australian grass/grain-fed beef in U.S.

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Cargill Food Distribution has partnered with beef processor Teys Australia to provide Australian beef from grass and grain-feed cattle to the U.S. market, according to a Cargill statement on Monday.

Teys’ beef will be distributed through Cargill Food’s nine U.S. distribution centers. Teys manages six accredited export beef processing plants, two feedlots and is a leading exporter of Australian beef to the United States, the statement said.

“We have a long-standing business relationship with the Teys family, and believe Americans will embrace their company’s beef products when they have an opportunity to try them,” said John Neimann, president of Wichita-based Cargill Food Distribution.

Teys Australia is a 50/50 joint venture between the Teys family and Cargill Inc, the third largest meat processor in the United States, according to the company’s website.

The latest U.S. Department of Agriculture import data showed Australia was the second largest exporter of beef and veal to the United States, at 356.0 million lbs from January to July, compared with 397.8 million a year ago for the same period, when it was the top exporter.