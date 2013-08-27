FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargill to invest $48 million in Kansas beef facility
August 27, 2013 / 4:51 PM / in 4 years

Cargill to invest $48 million in Kansas beef facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc will invest $48 million to build an automated order distribution center to support its beef processing plant in Dodge City, Kansas, the company said on Tuesday.

The distribution center will hold 155,000 boxes of beef, increasing that capacity at Dodge City by 130,000 boxes, Cargill said in a statement.

Construction will begin in the fourth quarter of 2013, with the center expected to open in the spring of 2015, it said.

The Dodge City plant slaughters 6,000 head of cattle daily and supplies beef products to retail, foodservice and processed foods customers throughout the United States and globally.

The company said it has made similar investments at its beef processing plants in Schuyler, Nebraska; Friona, Texas; and High River, Alberta, Canada. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by John Wallace)

