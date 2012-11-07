Cargill closes a German biodiesel plant on overcapacity

HAMBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness group Cargill said on Wednesday it is closing one of its two biodiesel plants in Germany because of overcapacity in the green fuels sector.

The 120,000 tonne annual capacity plant at Wittenberge in east Germany has stopped production and a new investor is being sought for the plant, a Cargill spokeswoman said.

The reason is over-capacity in the European biodiesel market, she said. The plant has 28 employees and is a joint venture with German agricultural cooperative Agravis and had largely produced biodiesel using rapeseed.

Cargill also has a 250,000 tonne biodiesel plant at Hoechst near Frankfurt.

Germany’s biodiesel industry, Europe’s largest, has been working at only around 50 percent of capacity as the country taxed the green fuel, cutting consumption.

At the beginning of 2012, about half Germany’s biodiesel plants had stopped work or declared insolvency.

The EU in September also announced plans to cap the use of food based biofuels, which observers expected to generate more biodiesel plant closures.