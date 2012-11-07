FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargill closes a German biodiesel plant on overcapacity
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Cargill closes a German biodiesel plant on overcapacity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HAMBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness group Cargill said on Wednesday it is closing one of its two biodiesel plants in Germany because of overcapacity in the green fuels sector.

The 120,000 tonne annual capacity plant at Wittenberge in east Germany has stopped production and a new investor is being sought for the plant, a Cargill spokeswoman said.

The reason is over-capacity in the European biodiesel market, she said. The plant has 28 employees and is a joint venture with German agricultural cooperative Agravis and had largely produced biodiesel using rapeseed.

Cargill also has a 250,000 tonne biodiesel plant at Hoechst near Frankfurt.

Germany’s biodiesel industry, Europe’s largest, has been working at only around 50 percent of capacity as the country taxed the green fuel, cutting consumption.

At the beginning of 2012, about half Germany’s biodiesel plants had stopped work or declared insolvency.

The EU in September also announced plans to cap the use of food based biofuels, which observers expected to generate more biodiesel plant closures.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.