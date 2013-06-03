FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2013 / 5:46 PM / in 4 years

Cargill to expand rail capacity at Saskatchewan grain elevator

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 3 (Reuters) - Cargill Ltd will double the rail-loading capacity at its Rosetown, Saskatchewan grain elevator and crop input facility to 100 rail cars, Canada’s third-largest grain handler said on Monday.

The latest expansion comes after Cargill made a similar announcement in December for its nearby Kindersley, Saskatchewan facility. Saskatchewan is the Canadian province that grows the most wheat and canola.

Construction for the Rosetown expansion will start this month and is expected to be complete by autumn, Cargill said in a statement. Cargill Ltd, the Canadian arm of Minnesota-based Cargill Inc, did not disclose the cost.

