Cargill to add refinery to Saskatchewan canola plant
#Market News
September 14, 2012

Cargill to add refinery to Saskatchewan canola plant

* To produce food-grade canola oil

* Completion targeted for 2014/15

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Cargill Ltd will add a canola refinery to its processing plant at Clavet, Saskatchewan, which is the biggest canola-crushing facility in Canada.

The refinery is expected to be finished in time for the 2014/15 canola harvest and the site will produce food-grade canola oil for the North American market, Cargill said on Friday.

The plant has processing capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of canola annually.

The privately held U.S.-based company, which is Canada’s third-largest grain handler, did not say what the refinery would cost.

