WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Cargill Ltd plans to build a canola-crushing plant near Camrose, Alberta, to take advantage of steadily growing Canadian plantings of the oilseed, the U.S. agribusiness giant said on Monday.

The plant will have capacity to process 850,000 tonnes of canola per year, and is expected to be ready for the 2014/15 crop marketing year.