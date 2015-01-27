FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargill likely to stay private, CEO says
#Market News
January 27, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Cargill likely to stay private, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc, one of the world’s largest privately held corporations and a top commodities trader, will probably not go public anytime soon, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

David MacLennan, who has been CEO for the past 13 months, said the families who own Cargill are committed to keeping the company private.

“We have the support of the family owners keeping their cash in the company,” MacLennan said at a commodities conference in Miami.

“I don’t see public ownership coming anytime soon,” he added.

Cargill, a leading global grains exporter, is among four “ABCD” companies that dominate the flow of agricultural goods around the world. The others are Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and Louis Dreyfus Corp. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
