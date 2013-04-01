FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cargill names former chief exec of Sara Lee as CFO
#Market News
April 1, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cargill names former chief exec of Sara Lee as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Inc on Monday said it named Marcel Smits, the former chief executive of packaged food maker Sara Lee Corp, as its chief financial officer effective April 15.

Smits became Sara Lee’s CEO in 2011 after two years as the company’s chief financial officer. During his tenure at Sara Lee the company split into two companies, Hillshire Brands, a North American food company that kept Sara Lee as one of its product brands, and D.E Master Blenders 1753, a coffee and tea business listed and based in the Netherlands.

Minneapolis-based Cargill, one of the world’s largest privately held businesses, markets food, agricultural, financial and industrial products worldwide.

Smits - who fills the position vacated by Sergio Rial who left Cargill in November 2012 - is a native of the Netherlands and also held positions for Unilever in Europe, Latin America and Asia, and two Dutch companies - Vendex KBB and KPN.

