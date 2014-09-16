FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargill says closing corn mill in Memphis, Tennessee
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

Cargill says closing corn mill in Memphis, Tennessee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc will close a corn mill in Memphis, Tennessee, in January of next year, a move that will impact 440 employees, a company spokeswoman said.

“The closure of the facility results primarily from the underutilization of the Memphis facility and its higher cost position,” spokeswoman Nicole Marlor said in a release, adding that a corn oil refinery at the location will continue to operate.

The mill employs 440 people, of which 120 are contract employees. The employees will be offered opportunities at other Cargill locations in the region, she said.

The announcement comes two months after Cargill said it will build a grain handling facility in nearby West Memphis, Arkansas.

Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.