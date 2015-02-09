FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargill says suspending deliveries at Iowa corn mill after 'mechanical failure'
#Market News
February 9, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Cargill says suspending deliveries at Iowa corn mill after 'mechanical failure'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc on Monday said it was suspending shipments and deliveries at its corn wet mill in Fort Dodge, Iowa, due to a “significant mechanical failure” on Friday.

“The local team is in the process of assessing the damage to the equipment. As a result, we will be immediately suspending inbound and outbound deliveries,” the company said in a note on its website.

The company purchased the mill from Tate & Lyle PLC in 2011 and the plant can consume 150,000 bushels of corn daily, churning out ethanol, dextrose and animal feed.

A company spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Michael Hirtzer and Julie Ingwersen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
