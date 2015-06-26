FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargill Inc idles Iowa corn processor due to flooding
June 26, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

Cargill Inc idles Iowa corn processor due to flooding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, June 26 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc on Friday temporarily shut down its corn processor in Eddyville, Iowa, due to flooding in the area, two trade sources said.

The plant was likely to resume production by Saturday, according to a Cargill letter seen by Reuters. A Cargill spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Eddyville processor is relatively small, with the capacity to produce 37 million gallons of ethanol per year, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Reporting by Michael Hirtzerl; Editing by Andrew Hay

