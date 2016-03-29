Cargill's head of cotton exits amid commodities gloom

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The head of cotton at Cargill Inc has left the firm in the latest of a series of changes at one of the world’s largest privately held corporations amid a commodities rout.

Doug Christie, President of Cotton at Cargill has left the company after 29 years, a spokesman confirmed in an email.

The move, which was first reported by the Financial Times, is the latest in a series of changes at the Minneapolis-based company, one of the “ABCD” companies that dominate the world flows of agricultural goods. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)