Some Cargill beef sold at Wal-Mart may have e-coli - Canadian agency
December 2, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Some Cargill beef sold at Wal-Mart may have e-coli - Canadian agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Some ground beef sold by Wal-Mart Stores Inc in Canada may be contaminated with E. coli, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on Tuesday, as meat producer Cargill recalled the products.

The agency said there had not been any reported illnesses associated with Cargill Meat Solutions’ “Your Fresh Market” brand beef, which was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Cargill and Wal-Mart could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Allison Martell, Editing by Franklin Paul)

