Cargill to acquire Northstar Grain assets in Michigan
June 17, 2013 / 10:51 PM / in 4 years

Cargill to acquire Northstar Grain assets in Michigan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc said on Monday it is acquiring the grain storage and fertilizer business of Northstar Grain LLC, based in southwestern Michigan.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is Cargill’s third investment in a North American grain company in the past three weeks.

The deal, expected to be completed by the end of June, includes 4.5 million bushels of storage space for corn, soybeans and wheat. Norfolk Southern railroad services the site, providing access to eastern and southeastern U.S. markets.

Cargill said it will invest about $3 million in upgrades to complete construction of a 500,000-bushel storage bin and increase the rail shipping capacity to 75-car unit trains.

