UPDATE 1-Cargill to expand Paseo biodiesel plant in Kansas City
October 9, 2012 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Cargill to expand Paseo biodiesel plant in Kansas City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc and the Missouri Soybean Association said on Tuesday they plan to expand capacity of their joint-venture Paseo Biofuels LLC biodiesel plant in Kansas City, Missouri, by 40 percent.

The Paseo plant, which opened in 2008, produces 40 million gallons of biodiesel and 30 million pounds of food-grade glycerin annually, using soybean oil as its primary feedstock.

The expansion is expected to be complete by March 2013, Cargill said in a statement Tuesday. The biodiesel facility is connected to a Cargill soybean processing plant.

Paseo was launched in 2006 with an equity drive in which more than 650 agricultural producers in Missouri purchased shares in Paseo Biofuels LLC.

