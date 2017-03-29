FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 5 months ago

Cargill 3rd-qtr profit jumps on food ingredient, protein demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 29 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc on Wednesday reported a sharply higher quarterly profit led by strong results from its food ingredients and animal protein businesses.

The privately held company said adjusted operating earnings rose 50 percent to $715 million in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, from $476 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, quarterly net income climbed to $650 million from $459 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $27.3 billion. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

