Cargill may invest $1 bln in Indonesia over next four years

JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc may invest $1 billion in Indonesia over the next four years, the firm’s CEO said, with a planned expansion of its cocoa processing facilities and a possible entry into the poultry sector among other areas.

The top global commodities trader is confident it can expand its cocoa grinding capacity to above 70,000 tonnes per year in Indonesia, Cargill CEO David MacLennan told reporters during a roundtable discussion on Tuesday.

MacLennan added that Cargill is keen to enter the poultry sector in Indonesia.

“We would like to get into the chicken business in Indonesia. Poultry is a good place for us to play,” he said. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)