FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargill may invest $1 bln in Indonesia over next four years
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2014 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

Cargill may invest $1 bln in Indonesia over next four years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc may invest $1 billion in Indonesia over the next four years, the firm’s CEO said, with a planned expansion of its cocoa processing facilities and a possible entry into the poultry sector among other areas.

The top global commodities trader is confident it can expand its cocoa grinding capacity to above 70,000 tonnes per year in Indonesia, Cargill CEO David MacLennan told reporters during a roundtable discussion on Tuesday.

MacLennan added that Cargill is keen to enter the poultry sector in Indonesia.

“We would like to get into the chicken business in Indonesia. Poultry is a good place for us to play,” he said. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.