FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargill says no comment on latest IPO market rumor
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 6 years

Cargill says no comment on latest IPO market rumor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc said on Wednesday it had no comment regarding a market rumor that it was planning an initial public offering.

“Our company does not comment on market rumors,” Cargill spokeswoman Lisa Clemens said.

Talk about an IPO among traders and investment bankers surfaces periodically about Minneapolis-based Cargill, a player in world agribusiness for more than a century and one of the world’s largest privately held corporations. Cargill routinely issues a “no comment” on such rumors.

IPO rumors have picked up in the last year following a move by commodities trader Glencore to issue shares.

Cargill in 2011 repeatedly denied speculation that it would carry out an IPO. Cargill spun off its majority stake in fertilizer maker Mosaic Co in 2011, partly to maintain its private-company status and partly to enable Cargill family trusts to diversify their holdings.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.