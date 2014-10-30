Cargill to close Manitoba grain facility

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cargill Ltd said on Thursday that it will close its Swan River, Manitoba grain facility, which includes two elevators, as of May 31, 2015.

The facility would require costly upgrades if it remained open, Jeff Wildeman, regional manager of Cargill AgHorizons said in a statement.

Cargill’s crop inputs facility in Swan River will remain open.

The decision comes as Cargill and rivals CWB, Richardson International Ltd and Viterra are all expanding grain-handling capacity in Western Canada to store larger crops. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)