MOVES-Cargill hires Mike Frawley as global metals chief

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc has hired metals veteran Mike Frawley as managing director of global metals to lead the U.S. commodity merchant’s derivative sales, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The news comes after privately held Cargill, which has extensive business in the global agriculture sector, closed its European coal, gas and power trading business earlier this year, the first traditional commodities trading firm to step away from a sector hard-hit by falling margins.

Frawley will join the team led by Federico Stiegwardt, Latin America director and assistant vice president to Cargill’s risk management business unit, the spokeswoman said in an email.

He was previously global head of metals at Jefferies Bache and Newedge.

Cargill’s metals business covers iron ore and ferrous scrap and steel products, including hot and cold rolled coil and other flat products, steel billets, rod and rebar which is used to reinforce concrete.

It also operates eight steel service centers across the United States.