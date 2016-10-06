FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Cargill launches non-GMO sweeteners and sunflower oil
October 6, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Cargill launches non-GMO sweeteners and sunflower oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc has launched lines of sweeteners and sunflower oil certified as not genetically modified, or non-GMO, the company said on Thursday, the latest in a trend of food companies moving towards ingredients perceived as more natural.

The global commodities trader is now offering commercial-scale cane sugar and erythritol products as well as sunflower oil that have been certified as non-GMO, it said in a statement.

"Consumer demand for non-GMO food and beverages is growing, and Cargill is responding," Mike Wagner, Managing Director for Cargill Starches and Sweeteners North America, said in the statement.

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
