UPDATE 1-Cargill Iowa pork plant shut after ammonia leak, to reopen Sat

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc said its Ottumwa, Iowa pork processing plant, which was closed earlier on Friday after an ammonia leak, will remain shut until Saturday.

The plant canceled its first shift and had initially planned to reopen for the second shift, but it was canceled later on Friday. Two full shifts are planned for Saturday, said Michael Martin, a Cargill spokesperson.

“Cleanup is not going as quickly as they hoped it would,” Martin said.

Two workers were hospitalized and an undisclosed number of other employees were evacuated during the overnight shift after an ammonia leak was detected at 2 a.m. CST (0800 GMT).

Ammonia is used in the refrigeration system of meat processing plants. Cargill’s hazardous materials team and the Ottumwa Fire Department’s hazardous materials unit both responded to the leak.

The Ottumwa plant processes 18,000 to 19,000 head of hogs daily and employs 2,400 workers. (Reporting by Meredith Davis)