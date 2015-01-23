FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargill pork plant suspends slaughter operations after equipment failure
#Market News
January 23, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Cargill pork plant suspends slaughter operations after equipment failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Cargill's Beardstown, Illinois plant, which processes 19,500 hogs a day, suspended slaughter operations on Friday due to an equipment breakdown, a company spokesman said in an e-mail.

"There was an equipment failure with a sprocket gear that allows the line to move," Michael Martin said. The equipment failure occurred about 8:45 a.m. CST (1445 GMT), he said.

The meat processing portion of the plant was not impacted, so no customer orders are affected, he said.

Reporting By Meredith Davis

