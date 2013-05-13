FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargill says corn grind reduced after outage at Iowa processor
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2013 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

Cargill says corn grind reduced after outage at Iowa processor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - An electrical failure last week forced agribusiness company Cargill Inc to reduce corn milling operations at a major processing plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to a company website.

Workers were repairing a “massive centrifuge” over the weekend after its failure late on Wednesday reduced the corn grind at the sweetener and syrup maker, the website said.

“Once that piece of equipment is repaired we will increase to 90,000 bushels per day from our current 30,000 pace,” the statement said.

A company spokesperson did not immediately return requests for comment or details.

The processor in the second largest city in the No. 1 corn growing state was closed for grain deliveries on Friday.

Still, due to reduced corn supplies after last summer’s drought, the processor was bidding for the yellow grain at the highest levels in 11 months, Reuters data shows. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.