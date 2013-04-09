FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargill earnings sink as U.S. drought hits meat business
April 9, 2013

Cargill earnings sink as U.S. drought hits meat business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Agribusiness company Cargill Inc said on Tuesday that quarterly earnings fell 42 percent as a U.S. drought pressured its meat processing operations.

Minneapolis-based Cargill, one of the world’s largest privately held corporations, reported net earnings of $445 million for the fiscal 2013 third quarter ended Feb. 28, versus $766 million for the same quarter a year before.

Revenue for the third quarter was up 1 percent at $32.2 billion, the company said in a statement. (Reporting By Tom Polansek; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

