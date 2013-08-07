FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargill posts sharp rise in quarterly earnings
August 7, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

Cargill posts sharp rise in quarterly earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill reported a sharp rise in quarterly earnings on Wednesday, led by its grain business.

Minneapolis-based Cargill, one of the world’s largest privately held corporations and a top commodities trader, reported $483 million in earnings for the fourth quarter ended May 31, up from $73 million a year earlier.

While most of Cargill’s units were profitable, earnings at its animal protein business were down from last year, largely hurt by high feed costs and the tightest U.S. cattle supply in 60 years.

