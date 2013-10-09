Cargill reports 41 percent drop in quarterly earnings

CHICAGO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Giant U.S. agribusiness concern Cargill Inc on Wednesday reported a 41 percent drop in quarterly profits as the lingering effects of the 2012 severe drought in the United States reduced grain-handling opportunities.

Minneapolis-based Cargill, one of the world’s largest privately held corporations and a top commodities trader, reported $571 million in net earnings for the first quarter ended Aug. 31, down from last year’s record quarter of $975 million.

First-quarter revenues of $33.8 billion matched the year-ago period.