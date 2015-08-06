FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargill reports Q4 loss on one-time charges, revenue down
August 6, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

Cargill reports Q4 loss on one-time charges, revenue down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc reported a net quarterly loss on Thursday due to one-time charges in the three months ended May 31, but said its core business segments were profitable in the period.

The privately held company, based in Minnesota, reported net loss of $51 million for the fiscal fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $376 million a year earlier. The year-earlier profit was revised downward from $424 million as the company corrected a charge tied to a Venezuelan currency devaluation.

Revenue fell 22 percent to $28.4 billion from $36.2 billion. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

