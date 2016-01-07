Cargill reports lower quarterly operating earnings, revenue

CHICAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc on Thursday reported a 13 percent drop in quarterly earnings before special items, citing lower prices and weaker demand in some markets.

The privately held Minnesota-based company said the profit for the second quarter ended Nov. 30 fell to $574 million from $657 million a year earlier.

The results exclude gains on sales of its U.S. pork business and 50 percent stake in a joint venture in a U.S. steel mill, as well as an accounting charge.

Revenue declined 10 percent to $27.3 billion.

Net earnings rose to $1.39 billion from $784 million. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)