a year ago
Cargill reports net profit on special gains; revenue declines
August 10, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Cargill reports net profit on special gains; revenue declines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc on Wednesday posted a quarterly net profit because of special gains, and its revenue dropped.

The privately held company reported net income of $15 million for the fourth quarter ended May 31, compared with a net loss of $51 million a year earlier.

Excluding items such as inventory adjustments and gains or losses from sales of assets, the company posted an operating loss of $19 million, compared with a year-earlier profit of $230 million.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $27.1 billion. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
