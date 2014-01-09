FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargill 2nd-quarter earnings rise 36 pct; big U.S. crop supports
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

Cargill 2nd-quarter earnings rise 36 pct; big U.S. crop supports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Inc on Thursday reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly profits, supported by a bigger U.S. crop harvest in 2013 that led to lower grain prices and improved meat margins.

Minneapolis-based Cargill, a top global commodities trader, reported net earnings of $556 million for the second quarter ended Nov. 30, up from $409 million a year ago.

Revenues totaled $32.9 billion, down 7 percent from a year ago.

Cargill, one of the world’s largest privately held corporations, had fiscal 2013 annual revenues of $136.7 billion, which would have placed it No. 10 on the Fortune 500 list of publicly held companies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.